David E. Hoover, 68, of Pillow, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born in Harrisburg on March 15, 1953, a son of the late Betty Mae and Alvin D. Hoover.
David was a retired state employee, a member of the Pillow Fire Company and Borough Council President.
David is survived by his two brothers, Gary Hoover and Steven Hoover; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Maple Dale Park, Pillow.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Maple Dale Park, Pillow.