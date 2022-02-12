David E. King, 82, Milton

David E. King died Feb. 11, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. He was born July 25, 1939, in Beaver Dams, N.Y. He was married to Patricia Ann (McDonald) for 60 short years.
Dave graduated from Corning Northside High School and Practical Bible Seminary. He started a church in Beaver Dams, N.Y., where he pastored for seven years. He then moved to Milton in 1969 to pastor Grace Baptist Church in West Milton, where he preached for 52 years. The Lord saved Dave at 16 years old from a troubled youth. He spent the past 66 years of his life telling others about the hope there is in Jesus Christ.
He never met a stranger, and he loved a good laugh. He purposely walked into walls and tripped up the stairs. He never missed an opportunity to tell a good story or to help pretty much anyone.
He loved wholeheartedly and adored his wife and family. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in absolutely everything. He was the epitome of a family man.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Jennell (John) Horan of Floral Park, N.Y., Dr. Shawn (Juanita) King of Milton, Kendra King of Lewisburg, and Dr. Glenda King of Santa Fe, N.M.; 10 grandchildren, Mackenzie (Tael), Conor, Cole, Courtney, Tate, David, Jacob, Joshua, Carrie and Banks; and his sister, Julia Vance of Beaver Dams, N.Y.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Marvin L. and Carrie Alice (Gromlich) King and his two brothers, Carl King of Claremont, CA and Jacob King of Painted Post, N.Y.
Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St. Milton. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, PA.
