David E. Leister Sr., 81, of Richfield, entered into rest Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 28, 1940, in Delaware Township, Juniata County, a son of the late Jerome and Mildred (Kratzer) Leister. On July 9, 1960, David married Winnie (Page) Leister. They shared 61 years of marriage.
David attended East Juniata High School. He retired from Monroe Township, where he served as a supervisor for 25 years. He spent many years of his life raising chickens. David enjoyed gathering at the County Line Restaurant, hunting, spending time with his family, and talking and getting to know anyone he came into contact with.
He was a member of Browns United Methodist Church and the Richfield Fire Company.
David is survived by his wife Winnie; four children, David (Melanie) Leister, Terry (Judy) Leister, Janice Mazurkevich, and Wanda (Michael) Auker, all of Richfield; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Barry (Gloria) Leister of Mount Pleasant Mills.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Doris Leister and Douglas Leister; and one sister, Lorraine Kantz.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, with Pastor Kevin Brophy and Pastor Brittin Stimeling officiating.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of David may be sent to the Richfield Ambulance League, 38146 Route 35 North, Richfield, PA 17086.