David Eugene Mullin, 64, of Manns Choice, Pa., passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
David was born in Bedford on Oct. 30, 1957, a son of the late Donald and Anita (Diehl) Mullin.
He is survived by sister, Pamela, wife of Gary Keister, of Mifflinburg; brother, Paul, husband of Shelley Mullin, of Lancaster; brother, Donald Mullin and Tericia, of Montandon; sister, Kimberly Mullin, of New Columbia.
David was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Patricia Ann Mullin; and two infant daughters, Lauren Ann and Alyssa Marie.
David worked many jobs throughout his career with his most recent being with Mortimer Electric. David was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
Services for David Mullin will be private per the family’s request.
Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.geiselfuneral.com/. Arrangements entrusted to Louis Geisel Funeral Home, Bedford.