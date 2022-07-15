David E. Strous Jr., of Orange Street, Northumberland, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
David was born Sept. 4, 1942, in Northumberland, a son of the late David E. Strous Sr. and Mary T. (Elliott) Strous. He married Shirley A. (Baker) Bussey Strous who survives.
He was a 1960 graduate of Northumberland High School.
David proudly served in the United States Army and was offered a promotion to the Air Force in Communication. He was the first to receive the news of JFK’s death via teletype while stationed in Africa.
He was a member of the NRA and the Norry Gun Club. He was an avid gun enthusiast, enjoyed motorcycles, traveling, spending time with family, and his dog Mini.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Rene and Orlando Toro; son and daughter-in-law, Pete and Tonya Strous; stepdaughter, Brenda and husband Tom Hamor; grandchildren, Jason and wife Kelly Kline, Jessica and husband Zach Jacka, Heather and husband Brad Wetzel, Jenna, Brandon, Sean, Bryant, Samantha and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Jaide, Bailey, Conner, Bentley, Grayson; step-great-grandchildren, Aubreigh, Paislee, Corrigan, Natalia; sister, Debra Elliott Strous; and sister-in-law, Lois Strous along with several (favorite) nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Lynn Strous; brothers, William and Robert; and sister, Marian.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in Riverview Cemetery, Vista Avenue, Northumberland.