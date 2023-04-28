David Edward Thomas Sr., 86, of Jensen Beach, Florida, formerly of Selinsgrove, Pa., passed away on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic.
He was born in Sunbury, Pa., Oct. 21, 1936, a son of Percival and Sara (Walker) Thomas.
He graduated from Sunbury High School class of 1954. He resided in Jensen Beach for the past 39 years. David worked as a manager for Prudential Insurance Company. He had a passion for high school and college wrestling, Little League Baseball and the team mascot for the Jensen Beach High School Girls’ Softball Team for many years. He was willing to share his faith with any and all who had ears to hear. He was a savvy card player.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irene F. (Long). His passing breaks a marital union of 62 years.
He is also survived by five children and their spouses, Susan (Randy) Treas, Michael (Rosanne) Thomas, of Selinsgrove, Joni (Albert) Casale, Delaware, David (Vicki) Thomas of Jensen Beach, Florida and Tina (Peter) Barrasse, Dalton, Pa. His greatest blessings are his 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Franklin, Naomi Clark and Gene Thomas.
He was a loving husband, father, Pop Pop and friend to all who were blessed to know him.
His remains were cremated by Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart, Florida.
His final wishes were to have a “Smokin Hot” body.
Per his wishes, services will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.