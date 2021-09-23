David E. Walter, 70, of Millmont, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born July 27, 1951, in Danville, a son of the late Glenn and Margaret (Michaels) Walter.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Purity and Wayne Gearhart; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a special stepson, Donovan Mihalik and his three children; two sisters, Darlene Brown and Michele Webb; and two brothers, Willard and Scott Walter.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Napp.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.