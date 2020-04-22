David F. Straub, 77, Lewisburg

David F. Straub, 77, of Lewisburg, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Reading, a son of the late Russell and Maddalina (Milbrand) Straub.
Dave was a 1960 graduate of Northumberland High School. He began working for Wholesale Electric Company, Northumberland, when he was 16 years old. Dave would go on to purchase and run the company for many years before selling around 1990. Following the sale of his business, he worked full time for Lowe’s in Selinsgrove as the electrical pro.
He loved all animals but took a special interest in English Hunt Seat show horses.
Dave enjoyed traveling all over the world visiting exotic locations such as Tibet, Turkey, Greece, Australia and Italy.
Having a passion for theater, Dave was active in the Valley Players Community Theater Organization for many years both on stage as an actor and off stage as the lighting director.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Beverly Straub, of California; two grandsons, Nick and Trevor Straub, both of California, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Moyer; and a nephew, David Michaels.
Due to current health concerns, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
