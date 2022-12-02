David Frederick Weber, 87, Dave, to all those who knew him, entered into rest on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. He was the husband of the late Helen Joan (Bittinger) Weber, who preceded him in death in 2014. He was a long time resident of Selinsgrove.
Dave was born on Aug. 13, 1935. He was the son of the late Frederick Clarence and Elizabeth (Opie) Weber. He graduated from Sunbury High School in 1953. He later graduated from East Stroudsburg University with a degree in Physical Education, then graduate school at Pittsburgh University with a degree in Physical Therapy.
He was the director of Physical Therapy at Sunbury Community Hospital for his entire career. In addition, he provided services to Sun Home Health and was the athletic trainer for Susquehanna sports teams in the late 1960s through the 1970s.
Dave was eclectic in his interests which included outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, canoeing, golfing and camping. He also enjoyed cooking, woodworking and photography. Dave was also highly supportive of the sporting events of his daughters and grandchildren. He would make extra efforts to travel to see a game, match or meet.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kristen (Shawn) Subach of Selinsgrove and Kimberly Weber and her companion Mark Greenberg of Plymouth Meeting. Dave had five grandchildren, Kristen’s children, Theresa Picarella and her companion Colin Mychak, Daniel (Bailee) Picarella, Alexa Picarella; and Kim’s sons, Matthew and David Gianitsos. He had four great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Leila Picarella, and Michael and James Mychak. He also is survived by a nephew, Michael Weber of Bethesda, MD.
Dave was preceded in death by a brother James O. (Sara) Weber.
Dave was known to be a very social individual and had a vast and varied network of friends. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Dave to the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
A memorial service will he held a later date.
Arrangements by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.