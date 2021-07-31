David J. Faylor, 55, of Vincent Boulevard, Middleburg, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at The Manor At Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
He was born June 8, 1966, in Danville, a son of Gloria (Bottiger) Faylor Karchner and the late William O. Faylor Jr.
David attended SUNCOM Industries. He found joy in being with the people he lived and worked with. David will be remembered for his love of Coca-Cola.
Surviving in addition to his mother is a brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Amy Faylor.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his father, by two brothers, Matthew Faylor and William O. Faylor III, and his stepfather, David Karchner.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam, with Pastor Michael Cantine officiating.
Contributions to honor David’s memory may be made to SUNCOM Industries, 128 Water St., Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.