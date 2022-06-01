David G. Lindenmuth, 71, of Lindy Acre Road, Elysburg, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home.
David was born Oct. 13, 1951, in Bloomsburg, a son of the late Darvin A. and Alma A. (Mowery) Lindenmuth. On Jan. 23, 1976, he married the former Joyce A. Strausser who survives.
He was a 1969 graduate of Southern Columbia High School. David was a career serviceman in the Air Force for 22 years during which he served in the Vietnam and Gulf wars until his honorable discharge with the rank of Master Sergeant.
David enjoyed watching sports such as football and NASCAR and had a great love for farming.
In addition to his wife of 46 years he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, David P. and Rebecca L. Lindenmuth of Elysburg and Derrick A. “Rick” and Laura Lindenmuth of Bloomsburg; grandchildren, D.J., Mandi, Tristan, and Maggie; two sisters, Arlene Keller of Selinsgrove and Dawn Young of Sunbury, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Lindenmuth.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 6, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where funeral services will follow at noon with the Rev. Eric Light officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in the Elysburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Geisinger Children’s Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822.