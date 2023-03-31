David I. Wray, 66, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 30, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center.
A native of Union County, he was born March 27, 1957, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Foster and Mary (Lepley) Wray. He was married to the former Deborah Benfer and his death breaks a marital union of 46 years.
David attended the Lewisburg area schools.
David was a heavy equipment operator serving with Faylor-Middlecreek, Eastern Industries and New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company for 32 years.
He enjoyed NASCAR racing, and hunting.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, David Jr. (Sabrina) Wray of Middleburg, Tina Wray of Mifflinburg, Samuel Wray of Mifflinburg; seven grandchildren, Lacee (David) Barben, Abby Wray, Kyle Kline, Hope Wray, Colin Wray, Cody (Kelsey) Wray, Dalton Wray, and Jake Wray; eight great-grandchildren, Charlotte Barden, Levi Barden, Oliver Barden, Johnny Barden, Matison Kline, Tanner Wray, Macey Wray, and Lucus Hauck and one on the way; and three brothers, Foster Wray, Tim Wray and Richard Wray, all of Winfield.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Henry Barden
Funeral services will be conducted later at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg