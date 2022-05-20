David J. Dyer, 87, of Elysburg, passed away peacefully at 12:12 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he went home to be with his loving Lord and Savior.
He was born in Sunbury on Aug. 11, 1934. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, William Dyer and Alma (Cook) Dyer. In Dave’s youngest years, he could be found spending much of his time working at the butcher shop that his parents owned. Following in their death, an infant daughter, and his first wife Sandra Dyer.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Haas-Dyer of Elysburg; a son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Ann Marie Dyer of Deltona, Fla.; a daughter and son-in-law, Lynn Ann and Dennis Hoover of Boyd, Texas; granddaughter, Kristen and Michael Parks of Avon, N.Y.; grandson, Jesse and Jennifer Roth of Denton, Texas; grandson, Matthew Dyer; granddaughter, Kyla Dyer; stepson and wife, John and Eileen Haas of Sunbury; stepson and wife, Scott and Lynn Haas of Cookeville, Tenn.; step-grandson, Jeremy and Amanda Haas of Middleburg; step-grandson, Benjamin Haas and Kami of Sunbury; along with 14 great-grandchildren.
Dave was involved in many great events in his life. He had the pleasure of teaching young minds for 28 years and served on the School Board for 8 years. Dave was certified to teach eight different subjects and was a teacher at three area high schools. Dave operated a gun shop for more than 44 years and was a deputy sheriff for 16 years. In 2011, Dave was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sportsmen’s Association Hall of Fame. For more than 50 years, Dave was overjoyed and honored to be a part of and active with the Pennsylvania State Sportsman’s Association State Trap Shoot at the Valley Gun and Country Club near Elysburg. He strived to interact with mentoring young adults where he practiced simple key life principles while carrying out various daily tasks. Dave would tell the young adults, “Opportunities to be kind are never hard to find. If you want to be rich, count all the things money can’t buy… it's better than counting your years, make all your years count.”
Dave was a lifetime member of the American Trap Association, the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, the North American Hunting Club, and an endowment member of the National Rifle Association. Lastly, Dave would challenge himself every day to make a positive difference in the lives of at least five people each day. He would often end his conversations by closing and talking about trees, and how we get so many good benefits from them. “Trees live to give…. Do you?”
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Stonington Baptist Church, 2113 Hosta Road, Paxinos, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brad Gray and Pastor Nathan Clark officiating.
Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Elysburg.
Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com