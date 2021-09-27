David J. Rogers Sr., 78, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Sunbury on Nov. 3, 1942, the son of the late James and Faith Rogers Bell. He was married for 40 years to Diane Moore Rogers who passed away on Dec. 14, 2020.
He graduated from Sunbury High School in 1960. David worked as a lineman for PPL for 35 years before retiring.
David touched many lives as an AA sponsor, a prison ministry volunteer, and working to help build and rebuild lives at working mission trips. He was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church where he served the Lord in many capacities of his church. He loved to golf with friends, joke with nurses who cared for him, travel to Canada with his brother, watch wildlife from his own backyard, garden, travel with his wife throughout the U.S., and loved his family.
Surviving are his sister, Judith and husband Frank Pons, Louisana; his children, Michele and Sheldon Walter, Selinsgrove, Faith Lenker and companion Randy Kahler, Milton, Cathy and Shahab Parva, Kingwood, Texas, David and Christine Rogers, Homewood, Illinois; stepchildren, Doug and Jennifer Yocum, Minnesota, and Leslie Hayhurst, Pennsylvania; 16 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Rogers.
A celebration of life service for both David and Diane will be held Friday, Oct. 15. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove, with Pastor Eric Shafer officiating.
Private interment will be held at the discretion of the family.
The family would like to thank our dad’s caregivers, who worked so tirelessly to provide exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to The Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202, or Meals on Wheels, c/o: All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.