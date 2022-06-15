March 14, 1938 — May 30, 2022
Dave Kenneth Slifer passed away on May 30, 2022, at 84 years of age in Santa Rosa, Calif. Dave was born in Camden, New Jersey, in 1938. The son of Ken and Caryl Slifer, he was raised with a strong sense of community service and exploring the world.
Having his interest in the language piqued when his parents took him and his sister camping across Europe, Dave studied French in college at Bucknell University. In 1958, he studied for a year at the Sorbonne in Paris and became hooked on French culture, language and lifestyle, particularly French cuisine and wine. Upon graduation, Dave joined civil rights activist the Rev. Leon Sullivan’s Operations Crossroads Africa and spent a summer in Batouri, Cameroon, working with young Cameroonians on a community construction project. Dave never stopped talking about his time in Cameroon as a life-changing experience.
Dave was hired by Caterpillar Tractor Company in 1961 and worked out of their international headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Newly married to Karna Sturm, they explored Geneva and the Alps together. Following Geneva, he was transferred to Rome, Italy, where he learned Italian and never ceased to love the language and culture. After Rome, Dave was sent to Casablanca, Morocco, where he was in charge of Caterpillar sales to North Africa where he traveled frequently.
Following his work with Caterpillar, Dave went back to school, getting an MBA at Wharton University and was recruited in the final year of his program by the Bank of America in San Francisco where he moved and settled his family in 1970. Dave and Karna became longtime residents of San Francisco and raised their two children in the city, prior to the advent of the internet, when it was a different place. Toward the end of Dave’s career, he became involved and passionate about alternative energy and secured financing for a number of alternative energy projects in the U.S. and abroad.
In retirement, Dave and Karna moved to Santa Rosa, Calif., in 2014. Dave was an active member of their community at Spring Lake Village and worked closely with the management to bring solar power to Spring Lake in 2016, something which was a point of great pride for him.
For those who knew Dave, he was a storyteller and a lover of all people. While many heard Dave’s wide and varied stories from his time in Cameroon, Geneva, Rome, Casablanca, sometimes more than once, he never tired in telling them. Dave’s booming laugh and storytelling will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the community around him. Dave was consistent in his love of family, friends, good food and eating together. His family and friends will continue to celebrate Dave’s spirit in coming together, in California and around the world over a good meal.
Dave is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karna Slifer; their two children, Timothy Slifer, Lisa Slifer-Mbacke and daughter-in-law, Stacy Gordon. Dave is survived by his sister, Diane Scott, her three children, Ellen Fuqua, Wendy Scott, Kevin Scott, her son-in-law Rich Fuqua and daughter-in-law, Sandy Taccone and her granddaughter, Allison Bunker. Dave has four grandchildren to carry on his legacy: Amicolé, Bassirou and Kara David Mbacke as well as Elias Slifer, all of whom were a never-ending source of pride and joy for him.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 19, in the Lewisburg Cemetery, Lewisburg, Pa. A memorial service will be held in Santa Rosa, Calif., at the end of July.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.