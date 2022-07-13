David L. Byler, 34, of New Columbia, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022.
Born Feb. 10, 1988, in Gap Mills, W.Va., he was the son of Ezra Byler and the late Sylvia (Miller) Byler.
David was an owner/operator truck driver. He attended East District Mennonite Church, Watsontown. He was a positive influence on many people throughout his life. David was a passionate, quiet, deep, caring, intentional, hardworking, happy and humorous individual.
In addition to his father and stepmother, Ezra and Mary Byler, of Fincastle, Va., he is survived by his three brothers, Joseph E. Byler and his wife Verina, of Romney, W.Va., Jonathan P. Byler and his wife Julie, of Renick, W.Va., and Alvin R. Byler and his wife Heidi, of New Columbia; and two sisters, Judith I. Byler, of Jordan Valley, Ore., and Ellen J. Joyce and her husband Timothy, of Fincastle, Va.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at East District Mennonite Church, 71 E. District Road, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in his memory be made payable to: GTO, Earmark: Bibles for Asia/in loving memory of Bid; PO Box 60, Terre Hill, PA 17581 or visit https://www.givesendgo.com/G3GBQ?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G3GBQ.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com