David L. Eichenlaub, 75, of Shamokin Dam, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 8, 1947, in Williamsport, a son of the late Donald and Isabel (Murphy) Eichenlaub.
Dave was a 1965 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and later served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from PP&L Shamokin Dam in 2003. Dave was of the Methodist faith and was a proud American supporting many veteran organizations.
Dave was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved to play golf, fishing, watching TV, and tinkering with electronics. He also enjoyed spending time at the hunting cabin with family and friends.
He is survived by his two children, Brian Eichenlaub and Shelly (Tim) Charles; four grandchildren, Kamryn and Bryanna Eichenlaub, Adrianna (Stahl) Fletcher and her husband Doug, and Hunter (Cody) Hartlaub; two great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Waylon and a third to be born soon, all of whom were his pride and joy; his former wife, Mary (Lewis) Eichenlaub of 45 years; a sister, June Saures-Hepner, and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Harry, and Richard Eichenlaub.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. with Pastor George Price III officiating.