David L. Kline, 75, of Beaver Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Beaver Springs hunting camp doing what he loved — spending time with his comrades hunting and enjoying the outdoors.
He was born Oct. 30, 1947, a son of the late Paul W. Kline Sr. and Ruth (Bachman) Bowersox.
He was a 1966 graduate of Middleburg Joint High School after which he joined the United States Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam from April 1967 thru May 1968 during operations Swift, TET 1968, and two others. He was awarded Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
On April 11, 1970, he married Deborah (Woodling) Kline, who survives. His death broke their marital union of over 52 years.
After his discharge from the Marines, Dave worked at the Beavertown Block Co., Inc., carrying on the family business started by his grandfather, K.S. Kline Sr., in 1922. In 1956, K.S. sold the company to his son, Paul. In 2012, Dave became the major stockholder after the death of his father, becoming the third-generation owner, who took the business forward to mark its 100-year anniversary in 2022.
Dave was a National Rifle Association life member, original Pennsylvania 1,000-yard Benchrest Club, Inc. life member, Marine Corps League member, American Legion member, and past member of American Numismatic Association. He also served in the following industry affiliations: Central Pennsylvania Masonry Block Council, Inc. Founder, Treasurer, and Board Member; Pennsylvania Concrete Masonry Association; National Concrete Masonry Association; ASTM C90 Sub Committee; Northern Central Bank Board of Directors; West Snyder Recreation Association Building Committee Member a/k/a Middlecreek Area Community Center Board of Directors and President of Board 2006-2008; and former Middlecreek Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Dave was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle; his father, Paul; a sister, Debra, and numerous other family members too numerous to mention.
In addition to his wife and mother, Dave is survived by his daughters, Gwen Kline and Stephanie (Scott) Friel; a son, Douglas (Loni) Kline; three grandchildren, Mason Friel, Adi Friel, and Payton Kline; brothers, Donald Kline, Dale (Lawana) Kline; half-brother, Paul Jr. “Skip” (Lisa) Kline; and a sister, Dianne (Barry) Hackenberg, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and in-laws too numerous to mention.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, followed by the funeral service with Pastor Denny Mallonee officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory can be made to the Faith Baptist Church, 85 Snyder Ave., Beaver Springs, PA 17812, or to the Beaver Springs Hunting Club, 535 Center Ave., Beaver Springs, PA 17812.