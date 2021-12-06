David L. Propst, 65, of North Seventh Street, Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
David was born April 23, 1956, in Sunbury, a son of Charles A. and Shirley M. (Sanders) Propst. He was married to the former Linda L. Leeser who survives.
He attended Shikellamy High School. As an avid outdoorsman, David enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Propst is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, John L. and Amy J. Leeser of Sunbury and David A. and Tiffany T. Propst of Northumberland; six granddaughters, Alexis, Balee, Kasidee, Sydnee, Taylor and Eve; one great-granddaughter, Emma; one brother, Joe Propst; and two sisters, Edith Getz and Cindy Watkins.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Propst; and one sister, Teresa Teeter.
Friends and family may visit from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Andrew Weaver officiating.