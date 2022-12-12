David Lamar Reigle, 57, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Brookline Manor, Mifflintown.
He was born Feb. 11, 1965, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Roger L. and Erma I. (Hartman) Reigle.
David was a member of Hillside Bible Church.
His favorite pastime was fishing.
Surviving in addition to his parents are four siblings, Scott Reigle, Matthew Reigle, Lonnie Reigel, and Michele Weeder. He is also survived by numerous extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hillside Bible Church, 1650 Centennial Road, Mifflinburg, with Pastor Matt Abberger officiating.
Interment will be held later in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s memory may be sent to Hillside Bible Church, 1650 Centennial Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
To share in David‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.