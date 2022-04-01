David Lawrence "Larry" Robertson, 74, of Mahoning Township, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home in Danville, surrounded by his family, following a long battle with colon cancer.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Jan. 21, 1948, a son of the late Verril "Bob" and Rita "Ellen" (Bertwell) Robertson.
Upon his graduation from Maine Township High School West in Des Plaines, Illinois, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for seven years. Following his discharge he immediately started working as a civilian for the Department of Defense. He served 20 years overseas during his 38 years of federal service. His family was with him on most of these tours.
After retirement, Larry served on the Mahoning Township Planning Commission before being elected as a township supervisor in 2017. He also served on the board of the Montour Area Recreation Commission. Larry called himself a "news junkie," as his day was never complete until he read the Washington Post and local papers from comics to the front page. He loved to travel with his family internationally as well as stateside, always taking the scenic route.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, the former Karen Ackley; two daughters, Amy and her husband Scott Vance of Lewisburg and Bonnie Robertson and her husband David Ireland of New Jersey; five grandchildren, Violet, Bekah, Vivian, and Ella Vance, and Ronan Ireland; three brothers, Paul and his wife Dyana Robertson of Ohio, Mark Robertson of Michigan, and Bruce and his wife Rebecca Robertson of Ohio; four sisters, Ann and her husband Bill Krinard of California, Susan Butler of Ohio, Joan Robertson of Washington, and Lynn Bolden of Danville.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two brothers, Scott Robertson and Steve Robertson.
At Larry's request, funeral services will be private and for immediate family.
For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Montour Area Recreation Committee, PO Box 456, Danville, PA 17821, or Geisinger Hospice, 410 Glenn Ave., Suite 200, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 in Larry's memory.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home of Danville. Please share memories or messages of support to BradyFuneralHome.com