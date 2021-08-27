David L. Spigelmyer, 75, of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation, Danville.
Dave was born Aug. 14, 1946, in Lewisburg, the son of the late Elwood L. Spigelmyer, and the late Charlotte A. Spigelmyer.
He was a member of the Class of 1964 at Middleburg High School, and he was a military veteran. He served active duty in the US Army from 1965-1968, serving two tours in Vietnam, and received an honorable discharge at the rank of PFC in 1971.
Dave was well known in the Snyder County area for owning and operating multiple businesses related to the automotive industry. Most recently he had been the owner/operator of the Willard Battery Outlet in Shamokin Dam, for more than 25 years.
Dave is survived by his son, David M. Spigelmyer (partner Jill Hampton) of Carlisle; his grandson, Devon M. Spigelmyer of Mechanicsburg; his sister, Lillian M. Hackenberg of Middleburg; his niece, Tina M. Ferry (spouse Richard) of Port Trevorton; his nephew, Dwayne R. Hackenberg (spouse Lisa) of Middleburg; and his nephew, Kevin A. Spigelmyer (spouse Kelley) of Dillsburg.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Bonnie L. Spigelmyer.
Dave has requested that there be no funeral services upon his passing, and the family will be honoring that request.
Private burial will be in the Paxtonville Cemetery.
In lieu of sending flowers/arrangements to the family, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, or the American Legion, in Dave’s name.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.