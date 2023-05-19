He entered this world 2 months prematurely in the town of Williamsport. And, according to his wife, he left it years too soon. However, the family knows that God’s timing is perfect, and so the Lord took David L. Stull to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, May 18th. Sadly, he was not surrounded by his family, but left this world quietly and alone at the Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove where he was receiving therapy due to a serious infection and following open-heart surgery.
David Leonard was born on May 2, 1950, the only child of Ernest D. And Mary A. (Hensler) Stull who both predeceased him.
He graduated from Selinsgrove Area High School in the class of 1968 where he competed in track and field and lacrosse. He further his education by earning a BS in chemistry from Lebanon Valley College in 1972 where he continued to play lacrosse. Then, in May 1979, he added a Master’s Degree in chemistry from Wilkes University.
David began his teaching career at West Snyder High School in the fall of '72. He taught general science, chemistry, and as part of a team advanced biochemistry for 34 years. He was an excellent teacher whose students loved him, or not. A portion of his early time was spent as the golf coach where his team earned the title of Tri-Valley Champs in 1977.
It was at West Snyder High School that he met his future wife, Nancy J. (Varner) Stull. Their careers started the same day, but they never engaged in conversation until nearly the end of their second year there. Then, in the fall of 1974, they started dating and were married on Aug. 16, 1975. Theirs was a marriage of “opposites attract” and they celebrated their 47th anniversary in 2022.
Surviving David in addition to his wife are two daughters. Amanda Lee is married to Tony Moyer and resides in Beavertown. (Amanda’s journey back following the accident in 1998 was a source of pride for David). Rachel Marie is the wife of Dennis Maney and they live in Bellefonte, along with their two children, Connor David and Kahlan Colleen. (David did not show his emotions easily, but loved these grandchildren and was very proud of their accomplishments. Kahlan will follow in her GP’s footsteps since she joined the marching band at Bald Eagle High School). He is also survived by his wife’s siblings and their spouses and families.
His extended family includes cousins and their families in Philadelphia, Delaware, Erie, Meadville and Florida.
David’s memberships included Paxtonville United Methodist Church where he served in various capacities, including working in the kitchen to help serve public suppers. He was a charter member of the Middleburg Jaycees and then the Middleburg Kiwanis and was a longtime secretary for both organizations. He was also a certificate holder and member of the Shade Mountain Golf Course. He loved golfing and spent many hours there working on his game. (David took pride in his yard work and wanted it to look like the greens at Shade Mountain).
As the father of a young daughter who was very active and into sports, he learned all he could about the game of soccer and coached Rachel’s girls AYSO soccer team for several years. David and Rachel enjoyed talking sports with each other, and followed the same teams.
David was an avid reader and history buff, especially devouring all info about the Civil War. Upon graduating from high school, he was still debating whether to teach chemistry or history. (Connor David is thinking along those same lines. What a legacy to leave behind)!
In honoring David’s wishes there will be no viewing. However, a time of visitation will be held from 6-8 Sunday at the Paxtonville Church where the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday led by Pastor Ryan Krauss. Burial will be at the Glendale Cemetery in Middleburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to; Youth “ROCK” Group, Paxtonville Church, P.O. Box 275, Paxtonville, PA 17861; Middleburg Kiwanis, or an organization of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all employees of The Manor at Penn Village for their excellent care of David and their care and compassion show to us.
Arrangements are by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.