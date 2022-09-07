David L. Swartzlander, 02/01/1946 — 08/16/2022
Colonel David Lee Swartzlander “Dave,” U.S. Army Retired, passed away peacefully at the age of 76, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Dave was born in Lewisburg, on Feb. 1, 1946, a son of the late James Mathews and Betty L. (Wertz) Swartzlander. Dave was preceded in death by his older brother, James “Jim” Swartzlander (2008); and son, Matthew Swartzlander (2020).
A 1964 graduate of Lewisburg High School, he was honored with the Lewisburg High School Distinguished Alumni Award. He graduated from Lock Haven University in 1969 with his Bachelor of Science in Education. He met the love of his life, Karen Biernstein, they married on July 11, 1970, and had 52 wonderful years together. They had three children, Christopher, Matthew, and Gretchen Swartzlander.
Dave started his military career in 1969. He served in combat during the Vietnam War from 1971-1972. In 1990, he served in combat during Operation Desert Storm. He was decorated for his service in Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm. He retired from the Army in 1995, achieving the rank of full Colonel, serving for 27 faithful years. After retiring from the Army, Dave started his second career as a substitute teacher for local middle schools in Hillsborough County, Fla. Dave was an active member of his local church, St. Andrews United Methodist.
Dave is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Chris (Kimberly) Swartzlander; daughter, Gretchen Swartzlander; daughter-in-law, Tina Swartzlander; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Swartzlander; seven grandchildren, Kathleen, David, Jason and Jacob Swartzlander, Jackson Swartzlander, and Katherine and Grace Frerking.
Service Information can be found at www.zipperersfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Lewisburg Area High School “David Swartzlander Scholarship,” LAHS Foundation, PO Box 228, Lewisburg, PA 17837.