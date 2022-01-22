David L. Zechman, 82, Beaver Springs

David L. "Red" Zechman, 82, of Rt. 235, Beaver Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
He was born on July 27, 1939, in Beavertown, a son of the late Eugene and Gladys (Walter) Zechman. On July 1, 1961, he married Marian (Seebold) Zechman who survives.
Dave was a graduate of West Snyder High school.
After high school, he had served in the National Guard.
Dave worked his whole life for Beavertown Block, starting on Aug. 12, 1957, until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2005. After retirement, he worked at Saylors Store and Adam Township.
Mr. Zechman was a member of the Beavertown God's Missionary Church.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and playing slow pitch softball. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and also enjoyed sprint car racing and going to the tractor pulls. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. Dave also enjoyed making his cider and working in his garden.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Melissa Zechman and Scott and Wendy Zechman; one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Matt Ritter; five grandchildren, Stacey, Nick, Blake, Camryn and Ty; three great-grandchildren, Chase, Andrew, Ace and he was soon expecting another great-grandchild; three brothers, Kenny, Paul and Rev. John Zechman; and one sister, Martha Shuey.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by one son in infancy and one brother, Donald Zechman.
Friends and family will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Beavertown God's Missionary Church with Rev. James Plank, Rev. Solomon Shaffer and Rev. Matthew Maloyed officiating.
Burial will follow in Troxelville Union Cemetery.