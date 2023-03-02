David M. Curran, 75, of Danville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Oct. 24, 1947, in Hornell, NY, the son of the late Gerald Francis and Grace Marie (Palmer) Curran.
David graduated from West Scranton High School. He also graduated from Susquehanna University with a bachelor’s degree, Robert Packer School of Nursing, and Geisinger Medical Center School of Anesthesia.
He served his country with honor during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy.
David was married to his devoted wife of 51 years, June (Tippett) Curran. They were married June 19, 1971.
David was employed in the Anesthesia Department at Geisinger Medical Center for 44 years, from where he retired.
He was a member of Trinity Church, Danville, where he served on multiple committees. He was also a member of Danville-Mahoning Lodge No. 224 and the Frosty Valley Country Club where he especially enjoyed the fellowship of the Men’s Card Club. In earlier years, he was a soccer and Little League coach and also served as a Cub Scout leader.
David was an avid golfer and reader. He also enjoyed fishing.
Prior to his retirement, he was dedicated to his career where he built numerous loyal friendships and was a mentor to many.
He will be remembered for his extreme generosity and his compassionate and caring nature extended to all who knew him. David will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren whom he was very proud of and his dedicated and loving wife, whom he cherished unconditionally.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, David C. Curran of Danville; and two daughters, Kerry N. Keister and her husband Earl of Selinsgrove, and Kristen D. Curran of Danville. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Cody, Dalton, Avery, David and Lauren; one brother, Jerry Curran and his wife Christine of York; two sisters, Kathy Tschernikow and her husband Vladimir of Strongsville, Ohio and Bonnie Sexsmith of Hornell, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly Desa Curran; and one brother-in-law, George Sexsmith.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Trinity Church, 84 Lombard Ave., Danville, where a Celebration of David’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, with Pastor David Layser officiating.
Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville. Full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard and the United States Navy Honor Guard.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or PA PETS, 203 E. 5th St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville.