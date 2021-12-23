David M. Yetter, 92, of Pine Crest Dr., McClure, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
He was born May 1, 1929, in Bannerville, a son of the late William and Anna (Baker) Yetter. He was married to Doris (Erb) Yetter who preceded him in death in 2015.
David attended Kricks schoolhouse.
He served in the Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany.
David had previously worked at Beaver’s Bakery, Virco in California, and later, after returning to Pennsylvania, he was employed at the Viscose and AMP.
In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, woodworking and making latch-hook rugs.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl A. and Donald Fultz and Cindy L. and George Richmond; three grandchildren, Jason and companion Bonnie, Heather and companion Tim, and Jenel and companion Chris; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Christopher, and Shawn and companion Ashley; two great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Evelyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his wife, by this three brothers, William, Joseph, and John Yetter.
Graveside service with military honors by the Middle West Veterans will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the Black Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.