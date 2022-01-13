David N. Simington, 102, of Northumberland, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born July 7, 1919, in Mooresburg, a son of the late William and Alice (Bower) Simington. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mildred Shultz, on April 25, 2011.
David was a graduate of Danville High School. He was a veteran of World War II serving with Patton, and was in the Army Reserves retiring as a LTC.
From World War II until 1965, he and his brother Paul had a John Deere dealership. He then worked as a civilian supply officer with the ROTC program at Bucknell University.
He was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church of Sunbury where he was a trustee. He was a member of Lodge 22 F&AM Sunbury, the Caldwell Consistory of Bloomsburg, Zembo Shrine of Harrisburg, Post 44, and the Antique Automobile Club of America. He enjoyed antique automobiles and restoring them, traveling, woodworking and tinkering.
Surviving are two sons, Glenn (Mary) Simington of South Dakota, and Donald (Tina Marie) Simington of Dillsburg; two sisters, Mary Johnson and Martha Cole; and a brother, Paul Simington.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Scott; and two brothers, William B. Simington and Joseph O. Simington.
Private services will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.