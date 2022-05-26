David P. Hoover, 70, of New Columbia, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Lewisburg on Oct. 6, 1951, he was the son of the late Harold H. Sr. and Eleanor “Weezie” (Satteson) Hoover. He was married to the former Elaine Loreman. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
David was a 1969 graduate of Milton High School and had served in the Navy during the Viet Nam War. He retired from Con Agra after 35 years of service.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a fan of NASCAR and the Philadelphia Eagles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Billie Hoover of Lewisburg; a grandson, Jeffrey Levitan; and a brother, Harold H. Hoover Jr. of Mifflinburg.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.