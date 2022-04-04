David R. Dieck Sr., 88, formerly of Sunbury, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2022, at The Newport Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newport News, VA.
Born in Sunbury, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Esther (Geise) Dieck. David was the husband of the late Annetta (Gross) Dieck, who passed away on June 12, 2011.
David was a graduate of Sunbury High School Class of 1951. He worked for Forge Flow Company for 35 years as general manager and later Valley Glass Company where he was a partner. He retired as President of Lancaster Laundry.
A Free and Accepted 32nd Degree Mason, he was a member of Sunbury Masonic Lodge No. 22. He was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church, East Sunbury Hose Company No. 1, Sunbury Fire Department where he was past president, the former Sunbury Grouse Club and the former Barner Gap Hunting Lodge. David served a term on city council and as city controller. He served on the board of directors for Snyder County Trust Corp.
An avid Penn State fan and supporter, he enjoyed going to the football games. Most of all, David enjoyed spending time with his family.
David is survived by a son, David R. Dieck Jr., husband of Lisa of Newport News, Va; a daughter, Janet R. Yalch, wife of the late Kevin J. of Mountville; five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. Fifth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.