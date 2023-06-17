David R. Gentler, 82, Northumberland

David (Evad) Ross Gentzler passed away peacefully at Geisinger Medical Center on June 14, 2023 with his family and loved ones by his side.
He was born in Omaha, NE, on March 23, 2023, to James D and Marlene (Lancaster) Gentzler. He graduated from Plainview HS in 1959. He served in the US Navy in Washington state as a hospital medical corpsman from 1959-1962. He was a member of the Eagles and Post 44.
He was also a lifelong member of the Norry Hookies, Norry #1's and Point Township fire companies. He retired from Selinsgrove Center in 2002.
He is survived by his wife Audra (Gautsch) Gentzler; daughters, Lori Lentz and husband Tim Of Omaha, NE, Angela Fleming and wife Angela Robinson of Milton, Greta Fleming and fiancé Roger Hilbert of Shamokin Dam, and Sarah Fleming and husband Phil Stamm of Lewisburg; grandchildren Tiffany Billey and husband Michael of Northumberland, Sean Lentz (Omaha), Shane Lentz and significant other Devan (Omaha), Kiran Stamm (Lewisburg); and great-grandchildren, Chase, Asher, Harlee and Ryland. He will also be greatly missed by his feline friends GM and Ginger.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepmother Letha, his brother Jim and his son Michael in 1987.