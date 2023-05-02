David Ray Pearce Sr., 76, of Sunbury, wrapped in the love of his family, slipped away April 25, 2023, of septic shock at Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood, Pa.
He was born Oct. 29, 1946, in Philipsburg, Pa., to Jack and Dorothy Pearce. David was preceded in death by his son, David Ray Pearce Jr., and his parents and parents-in-law, Frank and Velma Finney.
David graduated in 1964 from the Tyrone Area High School. He pursued higher education at Muskingum University, Juniata University, Taylor School of Business, and Pennsylvania College of Technology.
David had a fulfilling career in various fields, including maintenance at Pennsylvania State University, collections representative at Peoples Bond and Mortgage, security at Globe, sales at Muncy Chief Hybrids, Frito-Lay, and World Book Encyclopedias, and the legal department at Weis Markets.
David was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife and soulmate of 46 years, Velma Lee (Finney); children, Katrina (Kevin) Lopez, Jennifer (Kenneth) Alonso, and Michael (Elizabeth) Pearce. He was also a proud grandfather to Christopher Holt, Alexandra (Christopher) Mulholland, Joshua (Courtney) Lopez, Danielle Lopez, Jeremy Alonso, Francis Pearce, Benjamin Alonso, Madison Lopez, Tyler Alonso, Michael Pearce, Robert Pearce, and Cadyn Pearce. David was also a great-grandfather to Avery Grace Mulholland, Caelan Pearce Mulholland, Bowie Eloise Lopez and looked forward to welcoming two more great-grandsons this year.
David is also survived by the mother of his children and former wife, Mary Christine (Snisky) Pearce; his sister, Joy Virginia (Pearce) Spicer; siblings-in-law, an aunt, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
David was an outgoing and friendly person who loved to tease and make people laugh. He was well-read, articulate, and well-spoken, with a great memory.
David had a passion for Classic Country Music and thoroughly enjoyed doing his weekly radio show. He liked hunting, fishing, reading, trivia, completing crossword puzzles, sharing good food and great company and leisurely drives. David has a personal relationship with Jesus but was not an active member of a church.
Two separate services will be held to celebrate David’s life.
The first service will be held Thursday, May 4, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury, with visitation at noon and the service at 2 p.m.
The second service will be held Friday, May 5, at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home in Glenolden, with visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at noon.
David leaves a tremendous void in the lives of all who love him.