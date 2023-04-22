David S. Horst, 80, of Port Trevorton entered into rest on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born on May 23, 1942, in East Earl Twp., Lancaster County, Pa., a son of the late David H. and Annie S. (Stauffer) Horst. On July 2, 1961, he married the former Mary M. Gehman, who survives.
David was a member of the Stauffer Mennonite Church, McKees District.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, are three sons and three daughters, Lorene (Andrew) Stauffer of Ephrata, Kenneth (Jeanne) Horst of Port Trevorton, Margaret (Stanley) Martin of Port Trevorton, David (Nora) Horst of Mount Pleasant Mills, Gloria (Lewis) Martin of Mount Pleasant Mills, Julian (Joanna) Horst of Port Trevorton, 38 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren, four brothers and a sister, Roy (Arlene) Horst of Selinsgrove, Marion Zimmerman of Ohio, Levi (Susie) Horst of New Holland, Carmi (Emma) Horst of Illinois, Marlin (Ida) Horst, Missouri.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Merle Horst; a great-grandchild, and two sons-in-law; three brothers, Earl, Warren, and Melvin; one brother and sister-in-law, Curvin and Janet Horst; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Suetta and Ethan Showalter, Grace and Harry Wanner, Marie and John Martin, and a brother-in-law, Ernest Zimmerman.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 and 5 - 8 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the family residence, 370 Lumber Hill Road, Port Trevorton, where the family service will be held on Tuesday April 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. The funeral at begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Stauffer Mennonite Church, 77 Oriental Road, Liverpool, with the local ministry officiating
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.