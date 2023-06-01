David T. Zweier Sr., 94, of Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Nottingham Village.
He was born Dec. 18, 1928, in Sunbury, a son of the late Theodore W. and Hannah (Wilt) Zweier. On Oct. 27, 1949, he married the former Dolores I. “Sis” Rodkey who preceded him in death on Sept. 23, 2007.
Dave was a 1946 graduate of Sunbury High School and later graduated from the Eckels College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia.
Mr. Zweier’s career began at the Dornsife Funeral Home in Sunbury. He later partnered in the business, then known as the Dornsife-Zweier Funeral Home. He eventually owned and operated the business for many years as the David T. Zweier Funeral Home until selling to and working with his son, David T. Zweier Jr.
Dave was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Sunbury.
He was a member and past master of the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge No. 22 of Sunbury. As a ham radio operator, Dave belonged to the “Knuckleheads” of Sunbury.
He had a great talent and interest in building electrical components such as his own radios and even the funeral home organ. Dave and Sis enjoyed spending their winters in Melbourne Beach, Florida.
He could often be found riding his motorcycle and enjoyed staying active by running.
Mr. Zweier is survived by his son, David T. Zweier Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Vicki L. and Steve A. Thomas; grandchildren, Heather (Dan) Koontz, Angela (Drew) Fatool, Lynnsey (Kyle) Renn; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Emma Koontz, Luke and Lily Fatool and Raylan Renn, all of Sunbury.
In addition to his parents and wife of 57 years, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Deborah L. Zweier.
Friends and family may call from 6 to 9 p.m. today, June 2, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, followed by funeral services at 11 with the Rev. Kurt P. Francis officiating.
Burial will be in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Contributions in Dave’s memory may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 356 Vine St., Sunbury, PA 17801, or to First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury, PA 17801.