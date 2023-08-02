David William Bingaman, 79, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 31, 1943, in Juniata County, a son of the late Clarence Zimmerman and Doris Jean Allenman. On Aug. 10, 2002, in Mifflinburg, he married the former Patricia Shreck who survives.
David worked as a truck driver for many years. For the last 15 years, he worked at Mifflinburg Auto Sales doing maintenance.
David enjoyed playing the skills machines and scratching lottery skills. He had a passion for motorcycles and cars.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Pat, are two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicky and John Beardsley of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Michelle and Ron Buono of Hudson, Fla.; one stepson, William and Brianna Mitch of Millmont; four grandchildren, Kalani, Jonathan, Tyler and Dana; two stepgrandchildren, Zane and Billy; eight great-grandchildren, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Suzie and Frank Rodarmell and April and Leonard Wagner of Mifflinburg; and one brother and sister-in-law, John and Luann Zimmerman of Mifflinburg.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob; and eight siblings, Clarence Zimmerman, Richard Zimmerman, Steven Zimmerman, Leroy Zimmerman, Michael Zimmerman, Diana Spriggle, Florene Pannebaker, and Shirley Keister.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.