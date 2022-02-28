David W. Chamberlin, 87, of Spring Mills, passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Born July 7, 1934, in Turbotville, he was the son of the late David C. and Bernice E. (Ebert) Chamberlin.
On July 22, 1956, in Washingtonville, he married Virginia M. Holdren, who survives at home.
Following David’s wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant St., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
David's full obituary can be found and condolences to the family can be made online at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.