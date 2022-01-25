David W. Hartley, 70, of Richfield, passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
He was born Dec. 12, 1951, in Dennison, Texas, a son of the late Clayton E. Jr. and Frances (Pontius) Hartley. He was married to Dorothy J. Hartley and they celebrated 50 years of marriage on June 21, 2021.
He was employed in the building construction industry.
Dave enjoyed flying his powered parachute, fishing with his brother Noel, hunting and everything outdoors.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Dorothy, are a daughter and son-in-law, Mistee E. Trego and her husband Shawn of Richfield; a granddaughter, Maddie L. Trego and her fiance Michael Bryk of Philadelphia; two sisters and six brothers.
He was preceded in death by one brother.
Services will be private.
Contributions to honor Dave’s memory may be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.