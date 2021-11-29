David W. Martin, 67, of Port Trevorton, entered into rest Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 12, 1954, in Ephrata, a son of the late Nevin S. Martin and Mary M. (Weaver) Martin. On Dec. 25, 1975, he married the former Esther S. Martin, who survives.
David worked at Peaceful Sleepers Mattress Shop.
He was a member of Old Order Stauffer Mennonite Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Esther, are three sons and daughters-in-law, David Jr. and Shauna Martin of Mifflinburg, Leon and Ivy Dawn Martin of Port Trevorton, Elam and Julie Martin of Medine, N.Y.; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Edith Martin of Pottstown, Julia and Terry Chism of Shamokin, Norma and Anthony Wenger of Bainbridge, Ohio, Kathryn and Patrick Martin of Port Trevorton; 18 grandchildren, three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Phares W. and Mary Ann Martin of Albion, Ohio, Marvin W. and Mabel Martin of New Holland, Mark W. Martin of Bainbridge, Ohio; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Rachel W. Martin of Bainbridge, Ohio, Julia W. Martin of Bainbridge, Ohio, Arlene W. and Michael Auker of Breckenridge, Miss.; two sisters-in-law, Barbara J. Martin of Bainbridge, Ohio, Josephine B. Martin of Port Trevorton; and one brother-in-law, Warren S. Martin of Ephrata.
He was preceded in death by three daughters, Mary M. Martin, Erma M. Martin, Vera M. Martin; two brothers, Nevin W. Martin, Elvin W. Martin; and two sisters, Joanna W. Martin, Mary Etta Martin.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at his residence, 237 Herrold Church Road, Port Trevorton, where the funeral services will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. Further services will be held at 9 a.m. at the Old Order Stauffer Mennonite Church (Verdilla District), 5024 Produce Road, Port Trevorton, with the local church ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.