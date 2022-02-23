David W. Paul, 82, of Northumberland, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home.
Dave was born Oct. 25, 1939, in Sunbury, a son of the late Robert R. and Pauline E. (Garman) Paul. On Aug. 5, 1961, he married the former Lynne D. Conrad who survives.
He attended Sunbury High School. After 42 years of service, Dave retired from the Sunbury Textile Mill on March 5, 2005.
He was a life member and spent many hours with the Friendship Hose Company, Sunbury.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, Dave is survived by his son, Mark D. Paul of Sunbury; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy L. and Todd Portzline of Bloomsburg; grandchildren, Adrian J. Stine of Loganton and Tesla L. Paul of Northumberland; one great-grandchild, Royce; and his niece, nephew and great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Dale R. Paul.
There will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.