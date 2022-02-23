Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous travel conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow and sleet accumulation is expected to the north of Interstate 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&