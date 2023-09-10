David Wayne Reed, 59, passed away peacefully Sept. 7, 2023, in his home, Sunbury surrounded by his son, girlfriend and sisters.
He was born Sept. 21, 1963, in Sunbury Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Lloyd F Reed and Alice P Sweezy Brosius Reed.
David graduated with the Class of 1982 from Shikellamy High School.
David worked for Reed Coal Sales from the age of 18 and became the owner and operator of Reed Coal Sales in 1986, until 2023 in Sunbury. David worked for Geisinger for 15 years and Bimbo Baker for 3 years.
David was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served 10 months and 7 days and was honorably discharged for health reasons.
David was a life member of the Goodwills Hose Company, Member of the Eagles and VFW. David will be missed by many family, friends and customers.
David is survived by his son, David Reed, 23; his girlfriend Nicole Conrad 41; step son Dillen Wallace; and his 3 sisters, Debbie (Doug) Yagel of Sunbury, LouAnn (David) Hubler of Selinsgrove, Lori Hollister and Francicso of Selinsgrove, Martha the cat, 10 nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews and one step granddaughter.
David was preceded in death by sister Bonnie Lou Reed and brother Daniel F Reed.