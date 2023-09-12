David Wayne Reed, 59, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his son, girlfriend and sisters.
He was born Sept. 21, 1963, in Sunbury Community Hospital, a son of the late Lloyd F. Reed and Alice P. Sweezy Brosius Reed.
David graduated with the class of 1982 from Shikellamy High School.
He worked for Reed Coal Sales from the age of 18 and became the owner and operator of Reed Coal Sales in Sunbury in 1986 until 2023. David worked for Geisinger for 15 years and Bimbo Bakery for 3 years.
David was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served 10 months and 7 days and was honorably discharged for health reasons.
He was a life member of the Goodwill Hose Company, and a member of the Eagles and VFW. David will be missed by many family, friends and customers.
He is survived by his son, David Reed, 23; his girlfriend, Nicole Conrad, 41; stepsons, Dillen Wallace and Joseph Lauver; his three sisters, Debbie (Doug) Yagel of Sunbury, LouAnn (David) Hubler of Selinsgrove, Lori Hollister and Francicso of Selinsgrove; Martha the cat, 10 nephews, 11 great-nieces and nephews, and one stepgranddaughter.
David was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Lou Reed; and brother, Daniel F. Reed.
A memorial service will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.