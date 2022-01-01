David William Marks passed away peacefully with his children by his side on December 28, 2021, at the Geisinger Hospital, Danville, after a short illness.
He was born March 20, 1941, in Northumberland, the son of the late Robert and Eleanor (Scott) Marks.
David was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life. He loved growing a beard for hunting season, playing poker and throwing horseshoes. He was a great handyman and would help and show anyone anything he knew.
He retired from PP&L in 2000, where he worked for approximately 30 years.
David is survived by his wife, Shirley Heck Marks of 44 years, his children Crystal Barrs of South Carolina, Henry Heck (Kimberly) of Sunbury, Jean Kline (Bill) of Northumberland, Wayne Heck (Susan) of North Carolina, Tammy Heck (Molly) of Danville, Pam Metzger of Shamokin Dam, his brothers Robert (Carolyn) and Roger (Georgianne), his sister Shirley Snyder all of Northumberland, tons of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and enough cousins to start their own small country.
He was preceded in death by his son Chris Bates, daughter Rea Ann Malucci, brother Joel Marks, sister Beverly Tyler and sister-in-law Virginia Marks.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 4, at 4 p.m. at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.