Dawn E. Funk, 66, of Milton, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Lee W. Funk and Anna A. (Turner) Kepler.
Dawn attended the Laurelton State School and worked for SUNCOM Industries. Earlier she had worked at the Best Western in Lewisburg. She was a former member of Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton. Dawn liked bowling, roller skating, doing needlepoint and latch hook. She loved to be around her family.
She is survived by a brother, Steven Mong and wife Andrea of Milton; a sister, Maleana Kepler and fiancé Omar Sutherland of Highspire; nieces, Tara Mong and Traci Mong; nephews, Adam Funk, Steven Mong Jr., and Brent Baver; and a great-nephew, Jaiken Baver.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gary Funk and Brian Mong; two stepfathers, Robert Mong and F. Parson Kepler III; and a nephew, Blake Baver.
Services will be held privately.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com