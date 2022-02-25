Dawn F. Diemer, 88, formerly of Sunbury, entered into rest at 7:44 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
She was born Nov. 27, 1933, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Melvin and Helen (Etzwieler) Fox. On Nov. 10, 1951, she married James R. Diemer, who preceded her in death June 26, 2016.
Dawn was active in Saint Marks Episcopal Church, Northumberland. She was an accomplished vocalist and a nationally known breeder of champion West Highland White Terriers.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, R. Scott and Kimberly Diemer, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; one daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie D. and Eric Segada, of Mifflinburg; one daughter, Leslie A. McCreery; daughter-in-law, Florence Diemer, of Murdock, Kansas; one brother, Tony Fox, of Sunbury; one sister, Pamie Shipe, of Tioga; seven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Gregory A. at birth, and Jeffrey S. Diemer.
Funeral services will be private.
Memoriams/tributes may be sent to Saint Marks Episcopal Church, 187 King St., Northumberland, PA 17857, the Alzheimer’s Association, or the Parkinson Disease Association.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
