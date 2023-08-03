Dawn Lenker, 84, of Herndon, went to be with the Lord peacefully at the Gatehouse Hospice in Williamsport on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
She was born March 5, 1939, to the late Paul and Mary (Philips) Wilhour. Dawn lived in the Herndon area most of her life, graduating from Mahanoy Joint High School with the class of 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Lenker, Feb. 23, 1957.
They started their life together in Jacksonville, Florida, where Dick served with the U.S. Navy. After his service was completed, they moved back to Herndon. Throughout her life, Dawn was employed as a secretary to the guidance counselor, to the business manager, and to the high school principal in the Line Mountain School District.
Music was a passion of Dawn’s. God certainly gave her a gift to play the piano. She played her music with a gusto that only she could carry out. She played in her church, as well as accompanying many musicals in the Line Mountain School District. Dawn also played for a period of time with the Herndon Senior Citizen’s Band.
Dawn had a strong faith and was active in her church, Grace Community. She was an excellent homemaker and cook. Everyone enjoyed her meals, pies and cookies! She loved to read and throughout the day, you could see her completing crossword puzzles.
Dawn is survived by a daughter, Pamela Martz and husband William of Berwick; and son, Christopher Lenker and wife Nina of Dalmatia; five grandchildren, Casey Lenker, Benjamin Martz, Nichole Bridi, Cody Lenker and Joshua Lenker; nine great-grandchildren, Abby Walter, Aubrey Walter, Caydance Lenker, Chaylb Lenker, Dominick Bridi, Christian Bridi, Brylee Lenker, Mattea Lenker, Alessander Lenker; three sisters, Carol Ference, Janie Kinney, and Debra Wolfe; as well as a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Rebuck.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dawn was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathan Martz.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions can be sent to Grace Community Church, 1218 State Route 225, Herndon, PA 17830, or The GateHouse Hospice Center, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701, in Dawn’s memory.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Shelia Zito for the wonderful care she gave our mother. We are also grateful to the doctors and nurses at UPMC, Hillman Cancer Center, Residential Home Health, and the Gatehouse Hospice center for their wonderful staff as they cared so compassionately for our mother.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Dawn, visit www.reedfh.com.