PIAA Class 3A Boys Swimming Results
(at Bucknell University)
PIAA Class 3A Boys Swimming Results
100 Freestyle -
1. Daniel Gordon, Spring Grove, 44.11; 2. Marcus Papanikolaou, Central Bucks East, 44.75; 3. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 45.18; 4. Quinn Buck, LaSalle College, 45.20; 5. Ben Musante, Hershey, 45.43; 6. Kevin Donaldson, Seneca Valley, 45.75; 7. Carlos Hidalgo, Lebanon, 45.80; 8. John Brownstead, State College, 46.01.
500 Freestyle - 1. Logan Richards, Owen J. Roberts, 4:26.93; 2. Ben Gerhard, Governor Mifflin, 4:29.44; 3. Jacob Replogle, Perkiomen Valley, 4:30.07; 4. Takoda Heckman, Wilson, 4:30.50; 5. Danny Dunigan, North Penn, 4:34.08; 6. Ian Metzgar, Wilson 4:34.72; 7. Patrick Casey, St. Joseph's Prep, 4:34.91; 8. Rhett Cosgrove, Radnor, 4:37.21.
100 Backstroke - 1. Patrick Gilhool, Bethlehem Liberty, 47.61; 2. Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Upper St. Clair, 48.38; 3. Liam Simmons, Kennett, 50.06; 4. Dom Cortopassi, Bethel Park, 50.06; 5. Gary Wang, Conestoga, 50.57; 6. Adian Schnapf, LaSalle College, 50.65; 7. Christopher Groff, Methacton, 51.66; 8. Chadd Corson, Wilson, 51.73.
100 Breaststroke - 1. Jake Wang, Conestoga, 54.95; 2. Logan Smith, Cedar Crest, 55.65; 3. J.L. David, Hatboro-Horsham, 55.75; 4. Haihan Xu, Seneca Valley, 56.27; 5. Alex Karahalis, Oxford, 54.61; 6. Shawn Erdley, State College, 56.85; 7. William Fanning, Exeter, 57.22; 8. Alex Blacker, Hershey, 57.65.
400 Freestyle Relay -
1. Seneca Valley, 3:05.35 (Kevin Donaldson, Gavin Blazer, Zach Lozowski, Daniel Simoes); 2. North Penn, 3:05.53; 3. LaSalle College, 3:05.95; 4. Conestoga, 3:07.22; 5. Wilson, 3:07.55; 6. Central Bucks East, 3:08.18; 7. Bethel Park, 3:08.56; 8. Hershey, 3:09.12.
Team Scores - 1. Seneca Valley 188, 2. LaSalle College 174, 3. North Penn 155, 4. Wilson 150, 5. Conestoga 141, 6. Bethlehem Liberty 138, 7. Hershey 118, 8. Central Bucks East 112, 9. Upper St. Clair 104, 10. Governor Mifflin 75.
Swimmer of the Meet - Patrick Gilhool, Bethlehem Liberty.
PIAA Class 3A Girls Swimming & Diving Results
(at Bucknell University)
100 Freestyle - 1. Alexa Fulton, Downingtown East, 49.04; 2. Annie Jai, Hatboro-Horsham, 49.67; 3. Sydney Gring, Muhlenberg, 50.21; 4. Kayla Johnson, Parkland, 50.36; 5. (tie) Jennifer Bolden, Cumberland Valley, 50.91; Izzy Iwasyk, Unionville, 50.91; 7. Kaitlyn Connors, Upper St. Clair, 51.16; 8. Lily Robinson, Conestoga, 51.91.
500 Freestyle - 1. Katya Eruslanova, Haverford, 4:48.98; 2. Lexi Sundgren, North Allegheny, 4:51.80; 3. Megan Unruh, Exeter, 4:52.06; 4. Krista Marlin, West Chester Henderson, 4:52.08; 5. Sydney Bergstrom, Strath Haven, 4:58.03; 6. Kenzie Padilla, Phoenixville, 4:58.42; 7. Maddie Berg, South Fayette, 5:00.87; 8. Ava Knopsnyder, Ephrata, 5:03.22.
100 Backstroke - 1. Meghan DiMartile, Upper Dublin, 54.13; 2. Jade Castro, State College, 54.33; 3. Kate Levensten, Harriton, 54.83; 4. Alexa Conner, Lower Merion, 55.09; 5. Sylvia Roy, Mt. Lebanon, 55.14; 6. Vivian Roy, Mt. Lebanon, 55.81; 7. Lauren Ramsey, Exeter Township, 55.91; 8. Talia Bugel, Fox Chapel, 56.19.
100 Breaststroke - 1. Kathy Jia, Hatboro-Horsham, 1:02.65; 2. Natalie Sens, North Allegheny, 1:03.16; 3. Naomi Furman, Conestoga, 1:03.95; 4. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 1:04.05; 5. Jessica Burns, Souderton, 1:04.20; 6. Emma Doughtery, Wilson, 1:04.56; 7. Sydney Stasz, Hershey, 1:04.74; 8. Bella Butera, Red Lion, 1:05.09.
400 Freestyle Relay - 1. Hatboro-Horsham, 3:23.63 (Vivi Vergara, Sara Bozzomo, Sarah Parker, Annie Jia); 2. West Chester Henderson, 3:26.41; 3. Conestoga, 3:27.60; 4. Upper Dublin, 3:28.86; 5. Fox Chapel, 3:29.91; 6. Muhlenberg, 3:30.06; 7. Exeter Township, 3:30.18; 8. Hershey, 3:31.64.
Diving - 1. Christina Shi, North Allegheny, 429.25; 2. Gabrielle Filzen, Perkiomen Valley, 424.15; 3. Avery Hillier, Conestoga, 423.30; 4. Keiera Allison, North Penn, 396.65; 5. Grace Gallagher, Conestoga, 385.80; 6. Hannah Polosky, Latrobe, 380.70; 7. Ashley Felitsky, Seneca Valley, 375.25; 8. Lola Malarky, North Allegheny, 373.15.
Team Scores - 1. Hatboro-Horsham 227, 2. Conestoga 164, 3. North Allegheny 148, 4. Hershey 125, 5. West Chestern Henderson 120, 6. Fox Chapel 112, 7. Exeter Township 109, 8. Upper Dublin 98, 9. Muhlenberg 92, 10. Mt. Lebanon 91.
Swimmer of the Meet - Alexa Fulton, Downingtown East.