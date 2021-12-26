In the Christian faith, Advent is a time for building anticipation as church communities prepare to celebrate the birth of their Savior.
So, after four Sundays of Bible readings, sermons, and songs; after the programs featuring sweet angels, adorable shepherds, and a reverent Mary and Joseph; and, after a Christmas Eve service that ended with everyone singing Silent Night, how does the leader of a faith community follow all of that on a quiet morning the day after Christmas?
The consensus seems to be that the way to follow Christmas Day is with hope and joy.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Lazaro of Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ in Milton, shared that he has planned “The Lessons of Christmas” for Dec. 26. He said, “Continuing the story of Christmas Eve, which is one of ‘Can it really be? Can it really be that Jesus came for all? All? Everyone? All 7.753 billion people in the world?”
He plans to ask his parishioners, “How does that call us to an action that is different than the way we live today?”
Pastor Vickie Brown of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Kreamer shared part of her planned sermon.
“On Christmas, we celebrate the birth of Jesus, a Savior who came to us in the most unexpected place. We must continue to look in our lives for the love of God in unexpected places! God is not a God of wealth, good health, and fulfilling our every want. God is a God of the poor, the hungry, the dying, the lonely. God is the God of ordinary people who have feelings of inadequacy, questions that cannot be answered, and weak faith. May we look for and see the gift of God’s love in unexpected places, knowing that no matter where we find ourselves, God is with us!”
Unlike many of their sister communities of faith, most Roman Catholic and Episcopal congregations did not begin to deck their sanctuaries until after the fourth Sunday of Advent. Additionally, the only hymn appropriate during the time of preparation was “O, Little Town of Bethlehem.”
For these congregations, the first time they will sing “Joy to the World, ”“Silent Night” and other hymns of Christmas joy is on Christmas Eve.
Helen Hause, who has worshipped at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Danville since she was a babe-in-arms, has always looked forward to the peaceful heart and joyous feeling she knew would envelope her in that church pew being part of the Christmas Eve Mass celebrating the birth of Jesus.
“Mass on Christmas Day will, as always, be a celebration of the birth of the King. And, Mass the day after Christmas will simply continue the feeling of having received an incredibly wonderful gift,” she added.