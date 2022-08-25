The former Days Inn in Valley Township has been closed since 2014, when the owner planned to raze the building due to its deterioration.
Fast forward eight years and countless legal filings and the structure still stands, more dilapidated than it was before.
Luckily for Montour County, the township, and any Susquehanna Valley resident that has to drive by it, the hotel likely won’t be standing too much longer.
The Commonwealth Court threw out an appeal made by the current owner, Hadden LLC, of Edison, N.J., claiming that the sale price in the purchase deal OK’d by county President Judge Thomas James was unfair.
The court deemed James’ decision reasonable, that based on the evidence the county and economic developer DRIVE followed the law and that Hadden did not have a reasonable alternative.
The denial — delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 pandemic scheduling issues — paves the way for Liberty Group, of Montoursville, to take over the 8-acre property.
The ownership group has hotels, golf courses, construction firms and home health businesses under its umbrella. The firm’s Danko Holdings subsidiary has owned Frosty Valley Resort in Mahoning Township since August of 2017.
A couple months after that purchase, Valley Township supervisors began to express concern and disappointment the owner of the Days Inn hadn’t begun demolition after three years.
It was the beginning of a long series of communications and legal actions that just delayed the inevitable.
By Febuary of the next year, then-township solicitor, the late Robert Buehner Jr., sent a letter to Hadden stating it had 30 days to obtain a demolition permit.
Two years later, DRIVE was approved as conservator of the hotel, under Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act (Act 135). After evaluating the property, DRIVE determined it would cost less to demolish than to rehabilitate, leading to the eventual sale deal.
Liberty plans to buy the property for $250,000 and spend another $750,000 to tear it down.
The company plans to build a Holiday Inn, two unnamed restaurants and a four-store mini-mall on the site and surrounding property.
“A hotel will bring jobs. And, hopefully, a restaurant accommodation that doesn’t exist in the county today,” said Montour County Commissioner Ken Holdren.
Holdren also hopes the property’s improvement will promote rehabilitation of other nearby properties in one of Montour County’s premium development areas, where Interstate 80 and Route 54 intersect.
We hope it does provide the rising tide to make that a reality.
In the meantime, longtime Valley Township residents can just feel some relief seeing activity at the long-dormant and blighted property.