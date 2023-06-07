The Danville Business Alliance will host a "Back to the 70's, 80's and 90's - Community Summer Event" on Thursday, June 15, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Canal Park Stage. The event is part of the alliance's "Third Thursdays," which bring live music and family-friendly activities to the community.
All proceeds of the event will benefit The Good Samaritan Mission and its Bigger Opportunities program.
The throwback-themed evening will feature live music from "Drive" from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. including tunes from the 70's, 80's and 90's.
Adding to the fun, the event will include a basket raffle and a handmade and custom jewelry sale.
The Young Samaritans will hand out refreshments, including snow cones and baked goods. Bason Coffee Roasting will also be serving beverages.
The Good Samaritan Mission is a faith-based, nonprofit organization serving Montour County and surrounding areas. Among its many efforts to support adults and children, the mission educates and encourages Danville Area School District middle schoolers and high schoolers through the Bigger Opportunity Program, according to the mission's website.
"This program is designed to help break the cycle of poverty through education by providing resources for a better future," the site says.
Another project by the Good Samaritan Mission, the monthly Hygiene Program giveaway will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 4 p.m. at 568 Ferry St. in Danville. Montour County residents are welcome to stop by. ID is required.
The mission is in desperate need of boys toddler summer clothes, sizes 2, 3 and 4 as well as girls summer clothes in sizes 7 and 8, according to Executive Director Carin Wharton.
Donations can be made Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second Tuesday of the month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monetary donations can also be made at https://gsmdanville.org/donate/.